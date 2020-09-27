(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer for TikTok told a federal judge that President Donald Trump’s impending ban on the app is irrational given that its Chinese owner is in talks to strike a deal the president himself has demanded.

“How does it make sense to impose this app-store ban tonight when there are negotiations underway that might make it unnecessary?” John Hall asked at an unusual Sunday morning hearing on TikTok’s request to temporarily block the ban..

The video-sharing app’s owner, ByteDance Ltd., is fighting the Trump administration in court even as it pursues its approval for the sale of a stake in its U.S. operations to Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. under pressure from the president. Trump has also barred WeChat, owned by China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., arguing that the apps could give China’s government access to millions of Americans’ personal data.

The bans are part of an increasingly hard line the president has taken on Beijing as the election approaches.

