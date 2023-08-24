TikTok to Moderate Content in Kenya After Petition on Morality

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok agreed to moderate content carried on the popular social-media platform in Kenya, the East African nation’s president said after meeting Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew.

The announcement follows last week’s move by the country’s parliament to investigate the use of TikTok after receiving a petition demanding it be banned for promoting “violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language and offensive behavior.”

“This new development means that inappropriate or offensive content will be expunged from the platform,” the presidency said on its website after a virtual meeting between President William Ruto and TikTok executives.

The app, which has more than 1 billion users worldwide, continues to face potential bans in its major markets including the US and the European Union. In the US, lawmakers have proposed multiple bills that could block its use, and the Federal government has an outstanding security review on its data privacy practices.

Somalia’s government this week suspended TikTok and Telegram, arguing they promote immorality and terrorism. Senegal has also suspended TikTok over concerns that it’s being used to fuel violent protests.

