Sep 30, 2021
TikTok Wades Into NFTs With Lil Nas X Headlining Collection
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- TikTok unveiled its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Thursday.
The ByteDance-owned app said the digital collectibles would allow fans to “own a culturally-significant moment” on the social media platform.
Rapper Lil Nas X will be the first among six creators to release an NFT as part of the collection, known as “TikTok Top Moments.”
The NFTs are designed by “community-defining creators and inspired by the trending videos they created,” TikTok said.
Proceeds will go largely to the creators and NFT artists involved.
