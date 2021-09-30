(Bloomberg) -- TikTok unveiled its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Thursday.

The ByteDance-owned app said the digital collectibles would allow fans to “own a culturally-significant moment” on the social media platform.

Rapper Lil Nas X will be the first among six creators to release an NFT as part of the collection, known as “TikTok Top Moments.”

The NFTs are designed by “community-defining creators and inspired by the trending videos they created,” TikTok said.

Proceeds will go largely to the creators and NFT artists involved.

