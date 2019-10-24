Tilray jumps on U.S. study of cannabis in breast cancer patients

Tilray Inc. shares jumped as much as 14 per cent after announcing it successfully imported medical cannabis into the U.S. in support of a clinical trial studying its efficacy in treating patients with disorders caused by breast cancer treatments.

The study will focus on patients suffering from taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy, or TIPN, secondary to treatment with paclitaxel or docetaxel. TIPN affects more than 67 per cent of women undergoing breast cancer treatment, the company said.

“Tilray is committed to advancing cannabis research through its support of clinical trials around the world as we continue to enhance our understanding of the potential benefits of medical cannabis,” Philippe Lucas, vice president of global patient research and access, said in a statement.

Tilray shares were trading around US$24.87 at 3:25 p.m. in New York, down 65 per cent since the start of the year.