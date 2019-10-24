{{ currentBoardShortName }}
BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Oct 24, 2019

    Tilray jumps on U.S. study of cannabis in breast cancer patients

    Gregory Calderone, Bloomberg News

    Tilray IPO

    Brendan Kennedy, third from right in front, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., a major Canadian marijuana grower, leads cheers as confetti falls to celebrate his company's IPO (TLRY) at Nasdaq, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. Medical marijuana is legal in Canada, and on Oct. 17, the country will become the first major industrialized nation to legalize its production and sale for recreational use. , AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

    Tilray Inc. shares jumped as much as 14 per cent after announcing it successfully imported medical cannabis into the U.S. in support of a clinical trial studying its efficacy in treating patients with disorders caused by breast cancer treatments.

    The study will focus on patients suffering from taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy, or TIPN, secondary to treatment with paclitaxel or docetaxel. TIPN affects more than 67 per cent of women undergoing breast cancer treatment, the company said.

    “Tilray is committed to advancing cannabis research through its support of clinical trials around the world as we continue to enhance our understanding of the potential benefits of medical cannabis,” Philippe Lucas, vice president of global patient research and access, said in a statement.

    Tilray shares were trading around US$24.87 at 3:25 p.m. in New York, down 65 per cent since the start of the year.

     