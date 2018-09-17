Tilray Leads Pot Stock Gains as Coca-Cola Said to Eye CBD Drinks

(Bloomberg) -- Pot stocks Tilray Inc., Cronos Group and Canopy Growth Corp. gained in pre-market trading Monday after Coca-Cola was said to be in discussions with Aurora Cannabis to develop CBD-infused beverages.

Tilray gained 6.8 percent pre-market, adding to its 40 percent gain last week; Cronos rose 3.1 percent and Canopy’s ADRs climbed 2.9 percent Canadian peers, including Aurora, Aphria, MedMen, Organigram, Green Organic Dutchman may also gain in regular trading

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer sees Aurora, Tilray, Aphria as likely partners for consumer products companies given their scale, and would expect to see more deals between Canadian cannabis companies and larger alcohol makers

Coca-Cola in a separate statement said it was “closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages,” although no decisions had been made; BNN Bloomberg Television reported earlier it was working with Aurora on the products

New Age Beverages, which last month said it was testing CBD-infused beverages in Colorado, also jumped in pre-market trading, rising 8.2 percent

Last month, Corona-parent Constellation Brands invested an additional $3.8 billion in Canopy Growth, bringing its stake to 38 percent of the cannabis company

