Tilray Inc.'s plans to enter the U.S. cannabis market got clearer Tuesday after the Canadian pot giant announced it is teaming with a group of investors to acquire the majority of secured convertible notes in U.S. marijuana retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Tilray said in a statement it is joining a group of strategic investors to acquire US$165.8 million worth of outstanding senior secured convertible notes previously held by Gotham Green Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm that specializes in cannabis investing.

According to Tilray, it will be able to exercise those convertible notes into equity once the U.S. legalizes cannabis at the federal level. When it can do so, it will own the equivalent of 21 per cent of MedMen's Class B voting shares.

"The investment we are announcing in MedMen securities today, one of the most recognized brands in the $80 billion U.S. cannabis market, is a critical step towards delivering on our objective as we work to enable Tilray to lead the U.S. market when legalization allows," said Tilray Chief Executive Officer Irwin Simon in a statement.

MedMen operates 25 cannabis retail locations with another 21 additional retail licenses across six U.S. states. The company was an early mover in the U.S. cannabis space with a retail brand that entered the U.S. pop culture zeitgeist from a short film directed by Spike Jonze and a satirical appearance on South Park.

However, MedMen has recently sold off a series of assets, including the bulk of its New York operations after incurring a heavy debt load and a going concern in company filings that it may not have enough cash to pay its bills.

In a separate announcement, MedMen announced that a group of investors led by Serruya Private Equity bought US$100 million of the company's stock and warrants in a private placement. Gotham Green also said it would extend MedMen's debt covenants to 2028 to provide further financial flexibility to the retailer.

The deal also gives Tilray a relatively affordable entry point into the U.S. cannabis market as the company was sitting on about $358 million in cash as of its last financial quarter. ​