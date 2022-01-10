Tilray Inc. reported a profit in its fiscal second quarter on Monday despite seeing sales of its recreational cannabis slide in Canada thanks to a repricing of its corporate bonds.

The New York-based company announced that it made US$155 million in revenue during its second quarter, an annual increase of 20 per cent, as its cannabis, beverage, and wellness divisions reported a jump in year-over-year sales.

Tilray also reported US$13.8 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and a US$64 million repricing of its corporate bonds helped the company report a US$6 million net profit in the quarter.

Analysts expected the company to report US$166 million in revenue and US$11.3 million in adjusted EBITDA.

However, the company continued to see a slide in its share of the Canadian recreational market, ending the quarter on Nov. 30 with a 12.8 per cent share of the market, compared to about 16 per cent a quarter earlier. Data from industry sales tracker Hifyre shows the company's market share currently stands around 10.8 per cent.

"Market share is not everything, okay," said Irwin Simon, Tilray's chief executive officer, in an interview. "If you come back and look at the companies that gain market share does their profitability increase and does their stock price increase?"

Sales of Tilray's recreational cannabis fell by about 15 per cent to US$49.5 million in the quarter, while it reported increases in its medical and international cannabis businesses.

The share declines come as over 800 licensed producers operate in the Canadian market, a figure that company executives describe as "unsustainable" during an analyst call on Monday. In addition to the competition, Simon said that the company's sales were also hit by removing underperforming products in the Ontario market and a lack of available labour to help meet the demand for pre-roll products but is not willing to broadly discount its offerings like how some of its competitors have done.

"I think a lot of those companies have done a great job getting share, but can they continue to drop prices?" Simon said.

Simon still sees consolidation as a main theme to watch for in the Canadian market, but has described his initial plans of reaching 30 per cent market share in the next several years as being "overzealous.” The company still expects to see US$80 million in synergies with the merger of Aphria Inc. and Tilray and identified an additional US$20 million in its next fiscal year.

"I think getting to that 20 per cent to 30 per cent market share and doing M&A is something that's got to be a part of it," Simon said. "If there is an M&A deal out there, we would be interested to do something in the Canadian market. I think U.S. legalisation is going to take some time and we want to get bigger in this category."

Cannabis actually represents just 38 per cent of Tilray's total revenue base as the company has made strides in diversifying its sales to include alcoholic and wellness products as it looks to build its U.S. consumer-packaged-good business ahead of the U.S. legalizing cannabis.

That diversified strategy is being reflected in the company's new parent name - Tilray Brands Inc. - that Simon hopes will better resonate with investors and consumers alike.

"We have to build brand loyalty and brand awareness among our consumers," he said. "It shouldn't be called the 'Tilray Price Company.'"