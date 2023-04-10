Tilray Brands Inc. will announce plans to acquire Canadian cannabis producer rival Hexo Corp. in a deal worth about US$250 million Monday after reporting its latest quarterly results, multiple people directly familiar with the matter told BNN Bloomberg.

Tilray will acquire Hexo by exercising the US$173 million secured convertible note it acquired from Hexo’s former creditor HT Investments MA LLC for a small discount in July 2022 that would give it roughly 49 per cent of the company’s equity, while paying US$75 million to acquire the remaining outstanding shares, the sources said.

BNN Bloomberg reached out to both companies for comment. Representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The deal would see the Leamington, Ont.-based company – which took a commanding position in the Canadian cannabis industry in Dec. 2020 when it merged with Aphria Inc. – strengthen its leading position in the Canadian market once it acquires Hexo with a 13 per cent share, the sources said. Tilray currently controls 8.1 per cent of the market, according to industry data tracker Hifyre.

This won’t be the first time the two companies have joined forces.

Hexo and Tilray previously announced a strategic partnership in April 2022 that would result in as much as US$80 million in various efficiencies such as shared services and other production agreements. The deal also saw Hexo establish an equity purchase agreement valued at $180 million to help provide the company with additional capital for further operations.

However, since the agreement was struck, cannabis producers have collectively lowered the price of their products in an effort to win over fickle Canadian consumers that are greeted with a vast plethora of similar options at legal licensed retailers.

“No one could have forecast the state of the market over the past year,” one of the sources said. “Smaller suppliers lowered the prices so much that it’s wiping out the market.”

The deal will be subject to a vote by Hexo’s shareholders, but one of the sources said the company’s biggest shareholders have already signed off on the deal and is expected to close quickly.