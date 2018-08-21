Tim Hortons Canada President Sami Siddiqui has been reassigned to Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR.TO) Burger King banner, where he will take on the role of chief financial officer, the company confirmed to BNN Bloomberg.

A source close to the company confirmed Siddiqui’s departure was announced to Tim Hortons staff on Aug. 7.

Siddiqui’s successor has not yet been named.

Siddiqui held his post as Tim Hortons Canada president since August 2016, after serving as head of finance for the coffee and doughnut chain, and had previously worked for Burger King as senior director of global finance.

During his time with Tim Hortons, the company engaged in a public feud with a group of unhappy franchisees. Those store owners, who dubbed themselves the Great White North Franchisee Association, allege food quality has deteriorated and costs have risen as a result of the sale of Tim Hortons to Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital.