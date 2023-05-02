Restaurant Brands International Inc. Executive Chairman Patrick Doyle said the strong performance of Tim Hortons lifted the company’s performance in the first quarter.

Doyle said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Tuesday the company reported a 15 per cent increase in system-wide sales from the previous year in its latest earnings report, released that same day.

“Tim Hortons in Canada was an absolute standout,” Doyle said.

In a call with analysts, Doyle also noted that Tim Hortons’ Canadian operations accounted for around 40 per cent of the company’s earnings.

Restaurant Brands International reported an increase in first-quarter profits compared to the previous year, hitting US$277 million from US$270 million.

The company reported a 4.2 per cent increase in net restaurants year-over-year. Additionally, it reported a 10.3 per cent gain in comparable sales from the previous quarter across the company’s various brands, including Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs.

“We had a terrific quarter; our international business was up double digits. And we made really good progress in the other businesses as well, including Burger King in the U.S., and Popeyes and Firehouse. Everybody was up and we feel very good about the progress we made in the quarter,” Doyle said.

Gains in total revenue were largely driven by a few factors, Restaurant Brands International said in its earnings report. Among them were increases in system-wide sales and high commodity prices passed on to franchisees.

Additionally, Doyle said he sees inflationary pressures starting to moderate.

“You're still seeing ticket increases year-over-year in the businesses, but I think you've seen much less in terms of recent price actions by each of the brands in their markets,” he said.

However, Doyle said there are still some persisting labour cost pressures, including increases to Canada’s minimum wage, “but overall I think it's getting a little bit easier on that front.”

In March, the federal government moved to increase the minimum wage to $16.65 per hour from $15.55, which began on April 1.