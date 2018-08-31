Tim Hortons franchisees claim ‘burnt genitals’ amid shattered coffee pot allegations

Tim Hortons’ staff have suffered numerous injuries including burnt genitals and thighs as a result of shattering coffee and tea pots, according to a letter from the legal counsel representing an association of Tim Hortons franchisees.

The Aug. 30 letter, obtained by BNN Bloomberg, was sent to Tim Hortons by legal counsel for the Great White North Franchisee Association (GWNFA), an unsanctioned franchisee group. It alleges Tim Hortons staff have suffered “serious injuries as a result of shattering coffee and tea pots.”

“Injuries include without limitation, burnt thighs, feet, and genitals,” the letter claims.

The letter also says counsel has a video of a coffee pot exploding on an employee and “numerous photos of employees’ injuries.”

The group president of Bloomfield Glass Coffee and Tea Pots, the company that manufactures Tim Hortons' pots, said their products are thoroughly tested to "meet or exceed our quality assurance protocols."

"We confirm there has been no change in the manufacturing specification, processes, or sourcing of the Bloomfield decanters and their components for more than 10 years," said Korey Kohl in a statement. "We stand by the integrity of our equipment and our clients who use these products." .

The legal counsel for GWNFA is vowing to hold Tim Hortons’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International, responsible for the damages suffered by the franchisees, according to the letter. It says the GWNFA has identified alternate suppliers for coffee and tea pots and is requesting Tim Hortons’ parent allow franchisees to source pots from other suppliers while it conducts an investigation.

“We care deeply about the well-being of all our team members,” said Restaurant Brands International spokesperson Derek Kent in an email to BNN Bloomberg. “The suggestion that we would knowingly or deliberately put our owners, their employees or our guests at risk is offensive – and is absolutely not true. The GWNFA makes frequent and false accusations for the sole purpose of what we can only believe is an attempt to generate media attention for their small group.”

Kent added the company has “conducted extensive quality assurance” tests that show the glass pots will only suffer consistent damage if they’re used incorrectly.

This is the latest development in the ongoing saga between Tim Hortons and its franchisees, who have battled over everything from cost-cutting measures amid Ontario’s minimum wage hike, to a class-action lawsuit over the company's alleged improper use of a $700-million national advertising fund.