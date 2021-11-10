Tim Hortons hoping Bieber-designed 'Timbiebs' draw young customers

Tim Hortons is bringing in the big guns to help it move some donut holes.

The coffee-and-donut chain is teaming up with Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber to sell Tims brand merchandise and to collaborate on some menu innovations, most notably three new flavours of Timbits, or “Timbiebs.”

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," said Bieber, in a release. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

"He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons. “And he's helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they're going to love. We're really looking forward to what's next."

In addition to television spots and merchandise, customers can look forward to three new Timbits flavours approved by the Stratford, Ont. native, including chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle launching Nov. 29.

Initially rocked at the onset of the pandemic, as morning commutes were disrupted for millions of Canadians, business is slowly recovering at parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), which also owns the Popeyes and Burger King brands.

In RBI’s third quarter, the company revealed its profit rose from one year ago in the three months ended on Sept. 30, and a revenue increase of 10 per cent. The company indicated sales are back to pre-pandemic levels for most product categories, but did highlight an uneven recovery with restaurants in city centres still underperforming.

RBI also recently launched a national hiring campaign for Tim Hortons, offering existing employees recruitment bonuses to help hire more frontline workers amid an apparent labour crunch, particularly in downtown Toronto.