Short-term noise is dominating the discourse right now, causing lots of volatility. I expect it to get worse before it gets better. Market fundamentals are strong, but everyone has the foreboding sense of an impending recession. If enough people start acting like a recession is coming, then it’ll become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

CHANGE FINANCE U.S. LARGE CAP FOSSIL FUEL FREE ETF (CHGX:UN)

CHGX has the lowest carbon exposure among socially responsible U.S. equity ETFs. It has outperformed the major U.S. equity benchmarks.

INVESCO GLOBAL WATER ETF (PIO:UW)

This is the only global water ETF that doesn’t include any gun manufacturers.

PATTERN ENERGY (PEGI:CT)

Pattern Energy is a renewable energy utility with attractive dividend that may be an acquisition target.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CHGX N N N PIO Y N N PEGI N N N

PAST PICKS: SEP. 4, 2018

ISHARES MSCI ACWI LOW CARBON TARGET ETF (CRBN:UW)

Then: $118.83

Now: $117.76

Return: -1%

Total return: 2%

ISHARES GLOBAL WATER INDEX ETF (CWW:CT)

We sold CWW after learning that it held Olin, the parent company of Winchester guns and ammunition. I do not want to own any gun manufacturers.

Then: $34.73

Now: $37.04

Return: 7%

Total return: 10%

HANNON ARMSTRONG (HASI:UN)

Then: $21.42

Now: $27.63

Return: 29%

Total return: 37%

Total return average: 16%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CRBN N N N CWW N Y Y HASI N N N

