Tim Nash's Top Picks: Aug. 30, 2019
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Friday, August 30, 2019
Tim Nash, founder of Good Investing
Focus: Green stocks and ETFs
MARKET OUTLOOK
Short-term noise is dominating the discourse right now, causing lots of volatility. I expect it to get worse before it gets better. Market fundamentals are strong, but everyone has the foreboding sense of an impending recession. If enough people start acting like a recession is coming, then it’ll become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
TOP PICKS
CHANGE FINANCE U.S. LARGE CAP FOSSIL FUEL FREE ETF (CHGX:UN)
CHGX has the lowest carbon exposure among socially responsible U.S. equity ETFs. It has outperformed the major U.S. equity benchmarks.
INVESCO GLOBAL WATER ETF (PIO:UW)
This is the only global water ETF that doesn’t include any gun manufacturers.
PATTERN ENERGY (PEGI:CT)
Pattern Energy is a renewable energy utility with attractive dividend that may be an acquisition target.
PAST PICKS: SEP. 4, 2018
ISHARES MSCI ACWI LOW CARBON TARGET ETF (CRBN:UW)
- Then: $118.83
- Now: $117.76
- Return: -1%
- Total return: 2%
ISHARES GLOBAL WATER INDEX ETF (CWW:CT)
We sold CWW after learning that it held Olin, the parent company of Winchester guns and ammunition. I do not want to own any gun manufacturers.
- Then: $34.73
- Now: $37.04
- Return: 7%
- Total return: 10%
HANNON ARMSTRONG (HASI:UN)
- Then: $21.42
- Now: $27.63
- Return: 29%
- Total return: 37%
Total return average: 16%
