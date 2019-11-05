Nov 5, 2019
Tim Nash's Top Picks: Nov. 5, 2019
Full episode: Market Call for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Tim Nash, founder of Good Investing
Focus: Socially responsible investing
MARKET OUTLOOK
With the Liberals winning a minority government, support for the transition to a low-carbon economy will continue. I expect the carbon tax to rise on schedule to $50 per ton by 2022, and we could see additional measures such as a corporate tax cut for companies with zero-carbon technologies.
TOP PICKS
U.S. VEGAN CLIMATE ETF (VEGN:UN)
This new ETF is a “doing less evil” fund that attempts to track the S&P 500 while avoiding companies that harm animals, violate human rights, harm the environment and contribute to climate change.
VANECK VECTORS LOW CARBON ENERGY ETF (SMOG:UW)
SMOG is a diversified approach to investing in companies with low-carbon technologies. Heavy exposure to Tesla, but enough diversification into other green sectors.
NORTHLAND POWER (NPI:CT)
A Canadian renewable energy utility with a healthy dividend that is expanding into global markets. I love their new focus on offshore wind, which has tremendous potential.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|VEGN
|N
|N
|N
|SMOG
|Y
|N
|Y
|NPI
|N
|Y
|N
PAST PICKS: DEC. 12, 2018
CHANGE FINANCE U.S. LARGE CAP FOSSIL FUEL FREE ETF (CHGX:UN)
- Then: $19.05
- Now: $22.02
- Return: 16%
- Total return: 17%
ISHARES MSCI GLOBAL IMPACT ETF (SDG:UW)
- Then: $55.17
- Now: $62.34
- Return: 13%
- Total return: 15%
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP (OLED:UW)
- Then: $97.06
- Now: $200.67
- Return: 107%
- Total return: 107%
Total return average: 46%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CHGX
|N
|N
|N
|SDG
|N
|N
|N
|OLED
|N
|N
|N
TWITTER: @timenash
BLOG: sustainableeconomist.com
WEBSITE: goodinvesting.com