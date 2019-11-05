Tim Nash, founder of Good Investing

MARKET OUTLOOK

With the Liberals winning a minority government, support for the transition to a low-carbon economy will continue. I expect the carbon tax to rise on schedule to $50 per ton by 2022, and we could see additional measures such as a corporate tax cut for companies with zero-carbon technologies.

TOP PICKS

U.S. VEGAN CLIMATE ETF (VEGN:UN)

This new ETF is a “doing less evil” fund that attempts to track the S&P 500 while avoiding companies that harm animals, violate human rights, harm the environment and contribute to climate change.

VANECK VECTORS LOW CARBON ENERGY ETF (SMOG:UW)

SMOG is a diversified approach to investing in companies with low-carbon technologies. Heavy exposure to Tesla, but enough diversification into other green sectors.

NORTHLAND POWER (NPI:CT)

A Canadian renewable energy utility with a healthy dividend that is expanding into global markets. I love their new focus on offshore wind, which has tremendous potential.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND VEGN N N N SMOG Y N Y NPI N Y N

PAST PICKS: DEC. 12, 2018

CHANGE FINANCE U.S. LARGE CAP FOSSIL FUEL FREE ETF (CHGX:UN)

Then: $19.05

Now: $22.02

Return: 16%

Total return: 17%

ISHARES MSCI GLOBAL IMPACT ETF (SDG:UW)

Then: $55.17

Now: $62.34

Return: 13%

Total return: 15%

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP (OLED:UW)

Then: $97.06

Now: $200.67

Return: 107%

Total return: 107%

Total return average: 46%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CHGX N N N SDG N N N OLED N N N

TWITTER: @timenash

BLOG: sustainableeconomist.com

WEBSITE: goodinvesting.com