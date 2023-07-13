(Bloomberg) -- A super political action committee supporting Tim Scott’s presidential ambitions brought in $19 million over the past quarter, likely leaving the South Carolina senator behind the frontrunners for the GOP nomination.

The money raised by Trust in the Mission — the Scott-allied super PAC — and the $6.1 million in direct donations Scott’s campaign received in the six weeks since he officially declared his candidacy, give the Republican’s team a total of $25.1 million for the quarter.

Scott’s campaign fundraising totals fall short of those announced by former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in recent days, but puts him in a dead heat with fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley.

Haley and her allied super PAC raised just slightly more than Scott — a combined $26 million — in the past quarter.

Neither Scott nor Haley has yet to find much support among Republican primary voters. Scott stands at just 3.2% in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, putting him in fifth place. Haley, in fourth, stands at 3.4%. Trump continues to dominate the field at 53%, followed by DeSantis, the only other candidate in double digits, at 20.6%.

Some Republicans have questioned whether Scott and Haley — both hailing from South Carolina — will split their political and financial support, making it difficult for either candidate to mount a serious challenge to Trump.

Trump raised $9.5 million in the first six weeks of his campaign, and, in the most recent quarter, garnered $35 million more. DeSantis raised $20 million in his initial 38 days. Both campaigns also have super PACs, which are scheduled to disclose details of their second quarter fundraising by the end of the month. The group supporting DeSantis says it has raised more than $130 million since it launched in March.

The candidates are required report detailed information about their campaign contributions, including names of many donors, to the Federal Election Commission by Saturday.

