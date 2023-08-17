(Bloomberg) -- Senator Tim Scott’s presidential campaign says it is reserving $8 million in television, radio and digital advertising as he advances in some polls of the 2024 Republican race.

The ads will run in Iowa and New Hampshire, through the end of November, according to the campaign’s communications director, Nathan Brand.

The new ad campaign was announced on Thursday, less than a week before next Wednesday’s first Republican debate, in Milwaukee.

Scott, the junior senator from South Carolina, entered the third quarter with a strong financial advantage — $21 million cash-on-hand, the second most of any Republican candidate and more than President Joe Biden, the Democratic incumbent.

“As he prepares to take the debate stage, it is clear he not only is the best messenger and most consistent conservative in the race, but also has the resources to win,” Brand said in a statement.

The large advertising purchase, for commercials on radio, television and online, comes as Scott has experienced some polling momentum in early primary states. Earlier this week, he completed a trip to Iowa where he toured the state fair, as did numerous other candidates.

Earlier: Scott Tries to Distinguish Himself From GOP Rivals in Town Hall

The RealClearPolitics average of Republican polls shows Scott in sixth place nationally — but in Iowa, his campaign has received a jolt with the polling average putting him in third place, trailing only former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

An August poll by Republican firm J.L. Partners for DailyMail.com found Trump ahead in Iowa with 43%, DeSantis at 17% and Scott in third, with 11%. His support has risen from 1% in an April poll.

Scott, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, is a favorite on Wall Street, with Blackstone Inc.’s Steve Schwarzman and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, each giving the maximum $6,600 to his campaign.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.