Ahead of a 4:45 p.m. Thursday deadline, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket in Michigan had yet to be claimed as of 11 a.m., according to Jacob Harris, a player relation manager at the Michigan Lottery.

The lottery has been trying to get the word out, publishing multiple press releases urging lottery players to check their tickets.

The prize has to be claimed at the lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from their drawing date. The winning ticket, with the numbers 16-23-28-40-63, was sold at a market in Warren, Michigan.

If the winning ticket goes unclaimed, the prize money will go to Michigan’s School Aid Fund, according to the Michigan Lottery.

It’s “pretty unusual” for a $1 million prize to remain unclaimed so close to the deadline, Harris said. Some players wait to claim their prize because of a new tax year or a major life event, Harris added.

The largest prize to ever go unclaimed in Michigan was a $34 million winner in 1998, he said.

