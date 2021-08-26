(Bloomberg) -- Tina Tchen, chief executive officer of Time’s Up, announced her resignation Thursday after the advocacy group was linked to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual-harassment scandal.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Tchen said it was time for the organization to “evolve and move forward” and that it was clear “that I am not the leader who can accomplish that in this moment.”

The move follows the resignation of Time’s Up co-founder Roberta Kaplan, who was criticized for consulting with Cuomo as the politician sought to fight off harassment allegations. A 165-page report released just before Cuomo agreed to step down disclosed that Kaplan worked with administration officials on the draft of an op-ed or letter that disparaged Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to come forward with allegations against the governor.

Though the op-ed was never published, the report indicated that Kaplan had run the plan by the head of Time’s Up, which had suggested some changes to the letter. Tchen has denied giving advice to Cuomo’s team.

Tchen, who previously served as chief of staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama, said Thursday that her leadership of Time’s Up had “become a painful and divisive focal point.” The group was founded in 2018, inspired by the #MeToo movement -- a push to fight sexual abuse and harassment around the world.

“It is time for me to resign and continue to work for change in other ways,” Tchen said.

