(Bloomberg) -- Ulta Beauty Inc. shares are on pace to tumble by the most ever and erase the stock’s impressive 38% year-to-date gain. But not everyone was burned when the beauty retailer slashed its year profit forecast.

With the stock’s 29% plunge Friday, short sellers made $339.1 million in daily mark-to-market profits today, turning them positive for the year, according to S3 Partners’ Ihor Dusaniwsky. Through Thursday, these bears were in the red by about $205 million, he said.

The short positions in Ulta shares have been “steadily increasing” since the middle of March, Dusaniwsky told Bloomberg in an e-mail. Short interest is currently 6.25% of float, representing around $1.19 billion.

From its year-to-date low of 1.45 million shares shorted on March 14, the same day that Ulta reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, shorts have increased by 2.07 million shares, or 143%. The stock price rose by 7.98% since then (through the close on Aug. 29), he said.

In August alone, short interest increased by 26%, as Ulta’s stock fell about 3% through Thursday.

