(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s endorsement of Dutch Socialist Frans Timmermans as the next European Commission president may be bad news for her former economic adviser, Jens Weidmann, who had hoped to succeed Mario Draghi as European Central Bank president.

In a surprise announcement, Merkel said on Saturday at the sidelines of the G-20 summit that Timmermans and Manfred Weber were the two remaining candidates left in the race to lead the European Union’s executive arm.

The ECB presidency won’t be decided tomorrow night at the EU summit in Brussels, a high-ranking German official said, who declined to be identified because the matter is confidential. That decision will be postponed until September in an attempt to move it away from the highly political nominations for the EU Commission and Council Presidencies.

Still, since Timmermans has the backing of French President Emmanuel Macron and more votes supporting him in the European parliament, chances are high that EU leaders will nominate him tomorrow evening at the special summit.

Merkel has made clear that Weber, who belongs to her center-right family, would remain "part of the solution." That means he would get a high-ranking job in Brussels, possibly the deputy commission presidency.

All that could leave Weidmann empty-handed. The German chancellor has made clear in the past that the ECB presidency would be decided in light of the other EU top jobs.

