(Bloomberg) -- Reports of the total demise of TINA may be exaggerated.

The pandemic-era moniker for the idea that there’s no alternative to stocks has taken a beating in the 2022 bear market, but a modified version -- “there is no alternative country” or “TINAC” -- is now apt for the US market, according to Ed Yardeni, president at Yardeni Research Inc.

That’s because global disorder favors a soaring dollar and hence capital inflows into US financial markets -- already evident in a climb in Treasuries since mid-June, the strategist wrote in a note Monday.

Investors “may be concluding they must overweight the US in their portfolios since there is no alternative country,” Yardeni said. He pointed to the war in Ukraine, the possibility of a European slump if Russia cuts off gas supplies, China’s Covid and property woes and emerging-market political chaos.

Given a parlous global backdrop of price pressures, rapidly tightening monetary policy and slowing growth, this particular thesis is almost like picking the best of a bad bunch -- and if Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to bludgeon inflation spark a deep recession, the US may not even qualify as that.

“We’re still kind of cautious because there is a risk that the Fed will go too far,” Joe Gilbert, portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Radio. “They never know if they’ve gone too far until it’s too late.”

A dollar gauge edged down Monday but remained in sight of a record high. US equity futures pointed higher as stocks in Asia extended a rally that began on Wall Street on Friday. The S&P 500 index is up more than 5% from a mid-June low, paring its 2022 loss to 19%.

The big question is whether this is a bear market bounce or the start of something more enduring -- a question that splits professional handicappers. Yardeni plants his flag with the optimists, seeing the possibility of a new bull market starting in a few months and fresh S&P 500 records by late 2023.

