(Bloomberg) -- Tinder founder Sean Rad said he knew IAC/Interactive Corp. and Match Group Inc. might try to cheat the dating app’s employees soon after its 2012 launch.

Taking the stand in his suit against IAC and Match, Rad said he negotiated new options in 2014 granting him and other early Tinder employees and executives options for more than 20% of the company. Rad, who famously started Tinder during a hackathon at IAC’s Hatch Labs incubator, said he sought the new deal because he didn’t trust its owners to fairly value the app, which was then exploding in popularity.

“We wanted a fair way, an independent way, of determining what Tinder is worth when it came time to paying the employees,” Rad said. “The person paying us shouldn’t be the person determining how much to pay us because there’s a conflict of interest there. We were concerned that they were going to provide information about Tinder that’s just wrong.”

According to the 2018 lawsuit filed by Rad and other early Tinder executives in New York state court, that mistrust was validated when IAC and Match ultimately valued Tinder at $3 billion instead of the $13 billion the plaintiffs claim it was actually worth and also illegally canceled the 2014 options agreement.

‘War for Talent’

IAC and Match have argued that Tinder’s valuation was accurate based on input from both sides and that Rad and the other employees cashed out their options for more than $700 million.

Rad recalled there was a “war for talent” in 2014, particularly when it came to mobile engineers who were being headhunted by Uber Technologies Inc. and other app companies. In order to attract and retain the workers they needed, Tinder needed to be “very clear” about how much money they were going to make.

The suit accuses IAC and Match of providing false information to the two banks that were hired to value Tinder. The defendants also merged the company into Match right after the first valuation in 2017, when they were supposed to value it again in 2018, 2020 and 2021, Rad and the other plaintiffs claim.

The case is Rad v. IAC/InterActiveCorp, 654038/2018, Supreme Court of the State of New York (Manhattan).

