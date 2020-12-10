(Bloomberg) -- Greenwich LifeSciences Inc., the biotech firm that soared 998% on Wednesday, is flying high as day traders piled into the stock for a second day.

The company, which is poised to reach a market value of over $1 billion on Thursday, skyrocketed when mentions of its poster presentation at a cancer meeting continued to buoy sentiment.

While the Stafford, Texas-based company’s core findings of an experimental breast cancer drug had been known for months, it didn’t stop retail investors from sending the stock on a massive surge.

Shares of peer Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. also joined the rally. The results from Greenwich LifeSciences’ mid-stage study fueled Sellas stock to jump 73% on Wednesday as retail investors looked for the next tiny biotech stock to gamble on. Sellas is set to present data on Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium -- the meeting that spurred Greenwich LifeSciences.

Greenwich LifeSciences advanced 57% in trading before Thursday’s market open, while shares of Sellas more than doubled before trimming gains to about 41% at 8 a.m. in New York. New York-based Sellas carried a market value of just $60 million as of Wednesday’s close.

