In the ritzy Boston suburb of Newton, where the median home price is north of $1 million, the hot new property is on the market for just $449,900.

But one thing: It’s just 251 square feet (23 square meters).

The listing at 1295 Boylston St., about 8 miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Fenway Park, has the cheapest asking price for a single-family home in Newton by a margin of almost $200,000. It has a loft bed, a kitchenette, skylight, room for storage in the basement and a large driveway.

“For a family of three, it might be tight but maybe not for a single person,” said Hans Brings, the Coldwell Banker agent on the property. “It’s not like a shed or something -- this is a nice place. It reminds me of an oversized camper.”

In a sign that the suburban housing boom still has steam, especially in well-heeled towns with good schools, more than 100 people showed up in recent days to get a look, Brings said.

The house could be a rare opening for a person who may have otherwise been priced out of the market. Others see it as a potential guest house or even an alternative to a hotel for a corporate bigwig with business in Boston, Brings said.

