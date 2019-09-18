(Bloomberg) -- SPI Energy Co., a little-known Chinese solar company, was the biggest gainer in the Nasdaq Composite Index Wednesday after announcing it was breaking into a new market: U.S. hemp farming.

The Hong Kong-based company reached a deal with the Native American Agricultural Company to cultivate hemp on the Navajo Nation, according to a statement. The shares surged as much 77%, to $4, the most during intraday trading since Jan. 23.

SPI -- which develops solar projects in Asia, North America and Europe -- has licenses from the Navajo Nation to test, cultivate, process and sell hemp. The endeavor will include extracting cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabis ingredient used to treat insomnia, anxiety and other ailments.

SPI expects to harvest its first crop in November. The company, which reported sales of $125.6 million last year, said the global hemp market could more than triple to $15 billion in seven years.

“We want to be a part of that growth,” Chief Executive Officer Xiaofeng Peng, said in the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Martin in New York at cmartin11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Joe Ryan, Patrick McKiernan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.