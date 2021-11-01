Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

(Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.

The Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as much as 930% in premarket trading before paring the advance to 200% as of 7:32 a.m. in New York. At the end of trading on Friday, the stock had a market capitalization of $68.1 million.

The company has filed for $50 million mixed securities shelf on Friday. It announced restructuring of a joint venture last month and filed for patent applications for some medicines treating depression and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in September.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.