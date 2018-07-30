Tiny Waste Management Stock Soars More Than 1,500% in One Week

(Bloomberg) -- Now the rally makes sense.

Shares of smallcap Avalon Holdings Corp. surged as much as 200 percent after a new holder disclosed a massive stake. The news has brought the stock’s five-day rally to more than 1,500 percent when accounting for Monday’s pre-market peak.

A filing late Friday showed that Bahamas-based MintBroker International Ltd. took a new $1.92 million stake in the Warren, Ohio-based waste management company. This equates to about 60 percent of Avalon’s outstanding shares and makes MintBroker the top holder by a long shot, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Nathan Michaud, founder of day-trading website InvestorsUnderground.com, called Avalon the “most talked about stock this weekend” in a tweet Sunday. Michaud’s handle @InvestorsLive has accumulated more than 90,000 followers.

Avalon provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and government customers in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, according to the company’s website. It also owns the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren.

Avalon, which had a market cap of $39 million as of Friday’s close, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

