(Bloomberg) -- This summer is rapidly shaping up to be a miserable one for holidaymakers, with passengers at airports around the UK dealing with hundreds of cancelled flights, delayed journeys and seemingly endless security queues.

Surging demand has collided with shortages of pilots and ground crew, made worse by strikes in Paris. Qantas is so desperate it’s asking office-based staff to help ground crew do their job. The prospects for the rest of summer are grim, too, with Ryanair crew poised to announce they will be walking out over pay. In short, it’s all shaping up to be a bit of a nightmare. But all hope is not lost.

We’ve dived into the data to see if there is anything you can do to improve your chances of getting away.

Before you worry, keep things in perspective

The vast majority of commercial flights leaving the UK are taking off. This chart shows that many more than 90% of the number of flights that were expected to take off in the last 30 days have departed.

Skip commercial and go private

Obvious but true. The guaranteed way of getting a flight is to charter a private jet. Flexjet European Managing director Marine Eugene says a typical European flight from the UK would cost between €18,000 (£15,325.66) and €25,000 (£21,285.64) for a 6-seater light jet aircraft, or up to €35,000 (£29,799.90) for a larger jet seating eight. And smaller airports dedicated to private aviation, like Farnborough near London, aren’t experiencing congestion like the major commercial hubs. And to beat the traffic Eugene also suggests booking a helicopter to the airport from London, for an additional fee.

If you have to fly commercial, be wary of Easyjet and British Airways, and try Ryanair

According to data provided by FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking service, Easyjet has cancelled the most flights in the 30 day period we looked at, followed by British Airways. Both Easyjet and British Airways experienced technical problems in May, leading to dozens of flight cancellations. Despite the risk of strikes later in the year, Ryanair’s schedule has been relatively resilient.

Avoid Gatwick and Luton

“Gatwick is definitely leading for all the wrong reasons” when it comes to flight cancellations, says Ian Petchenik, FlightRadar24’s head of communications, although Luton is ranked the worst of the larger London airports. Between 9 May and 7 June, 5,614 flights were scheduled to leave Luton, but only 5,207 departed, a gap of about 407 flights, or 7.2%.

Gatwick is second among the larger London airports, with a 5.9% shortfall between scheduled and departing flights, about 674 in total of the 11,425 scheduled flights over the same period.

You’re relatively safe with Heathrow or Stansted. There’s only a 2.9% and 3.6% difference between the number of scheduled flights and the number that took off from these airports, respectively.

Get to a London airport

Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh airports all had larger gaps between the number of flights that were scheduled, and the number that were tracked.

Be careful of London City on a weekend

London City airport has many advantages over Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton, not least the inner-London location and the ability to turn up much closer to the flight. But on the weekend the gap between scheduled and tracked flights is about 14%. On a weekday it’s a more manageable 10%.

Buy a seat on a private jet

A slightly more affordable but less flexible option to chartering a whole plane, XO Jet lets you share private aircraft with other passengers or book pre-scheduled flights that are repositioning to pick up passengers. We found flights from London to Brussels for $5,885 (£4,840), Nice to London for $11,875 (£9,767) and London to Los Angeles for $88,285 (£72,615).

Avoid connecting flights via Schiphol

One of the busiest airports in Europe and a hub for UK flights to the rest of the world, the airport’s official website has recently warned that “Schiphol is currently extremely busy due to a shortage of staff,” and includes advice to wear comfortable clothing to prepare for long queues. The FlightRadar24 cancellation data backs this up too, with flights to and from Schiphol ranking third for cancellation among UK routes with 145 cancelled flights between 9 May and 7 June.

Fly on a Tuesday, not Sunday

The best day of the week if you’re looking for reliability is Tuesday, although the gains are marginal. There’s a 6.2% gap between scheduled and tracked flights over the weekend, with Sunday the worst day to fly by far, with a 6.6% gap. During the week you can expect 5.5%. This also reflects analysis by SkyScanner which suggests flights are often the most reasonably priced on Tuesdays. Data from Cirium, another flight tracking data provider, backs this up. In the last two weeks it reported the most cancellations on Sundays.

What about the ferry?

If you’re using the ferry, you’re probably going via Dover. In 2019 there were 18.4 million ferry passenger journeys, with 10.9 million or more than 60% passing through Dover, the vast majority of who are heading to and from France. With so many of international ferry passenger journeys travelling through Dover, your only other options are ports like Portsmouth, Newhaven, Plymouth or Poole, which require long car journeys, or booking the Eurotunnel or Eurostar instead. You are best avoiding dates that clash with school holidays or sporting events judging by the 4 hour long half-term queues coinciding with the Champions League final at the end of May.

Past performance is not indicative of future results

The data seen above is all historical data, which is of limited use for predicting the future, but with Easyjet pilots warning of worse to come, reports of commercial carriers chartering flights from rivals and Ryanair’s Spanish crew warning of Europe-wide strikes, things aren’t looking optimistic.

