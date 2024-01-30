(Bloomberg) -- Tire firms Michelin, Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. all confirmed they were hit by European Union antitrust raids over a suspected plot to fix prices, amid a widespread probe that sent shares plunging and could pave the way for massive fines.

The European Commission in Brussels said in a statement on Tuesday that the companies, which it didn’t name, were suspected of being involved in a cartel for new replacement tires for passenger cars, vans, trucks and buses. Italy’s Pirelli & C. SpA and Finland’s Nokian Renkaat Oyj also said they were targeted.

Regulators are “concerned that price coordination took place among the inspected companies, including via public communications,” the EU’s antitrust arm said in an emailed statement.

French supplier Michelin said in a statement that it “scrupulously” abides by competition rules and that it contests the existence of antitrust violations. The shares fell as much as 3.3% and were down 1.1% at 5:26 p.m. in Paris.

Bridgestone, based in Tokyo, said EU officials were conducting an investigation at its regional headquarters near Brussels. “As a responsible company that is committed to fair practices and transparency, Bridgestone is fully cooperating,” it said in a statement. Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear also said it was cooperating with regulators and said it’s too soon to comment on the outcome. Its shares dropped 2.2% at 11:34 a.m. in New York.

Hanover, Germany-based Continental dropped as much as 3.7% in Frankfurt, while the country’s benchmark index advanced. Italy’s Pirelli also confirmed that competition regulators raided their premises, sparking a fall in shares of as much as 4% in Milan.

Antitrust watchdogs are ramping up their surprise inspections of firms after the Covid crisis brought the so-called dawn raids to a standstill. The latest move follows similar evidence-gathering swoops by EU regulators on premises of construction chemicals firms and food delivery services in recent months. Such raids are a preliminary step and the EU may start formal proceedings if evidence shows the companies broke the bloc’s antitrust rules. They’re also not an indication of guilt.

Regulators can levy fines of as much as 10% of global revenue if they decide that their evidence is conclusive — though companies can fight the EU in the bloc’s courts.

Hacking Attack

The EU probe is the latest in a series of scandals and issues to embroil Continental in recent years. The German tire maker and autos supplier already suffered a hacking attack and quality control issues with its industrial and automotive hoses and last year appointed a management board member for risk, compliance and internal audits.

Meanwhile Finnish tiremaker Nokian Renkaat Oyj also said an unannounced inspection took place at its headquarters in Nokia, Finland and that it’s cooperating with investigators. The confirmation sent its shares down more than 5% in Helsinki.

The firm is in the midst of a major transformation, having last year sold its large, modern factory in Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The plant produced about 80% of the company’s passenger car tires. It’s now investing €650 million on a new factory in Romania to replace part of the lost capacity, and also makes tires in the US.

The raids were carried out alongside counterparts from national competition authorities in the 27-nation EU, the commission said.

--With assistance from Paula Doenecke, Albertina Torsoli, Kati Pohjanpalo, Monica Raymunt, Kevin Whitelaw and Leo Laikola.

(Updates with Bridgestone confirmation and background in the first paragraph.)

