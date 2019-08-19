(Bloomberg) -- After five years of stagnating incomes, Russians are increasingly dipping into savings and taking out loans to cover the cost of basic necessities.

Consumers’ continuing pain is yet another obstacle to the Kremlin’s hopes of reviving economic growth in line with goals set by President Vladimir Putin last year. One bright spot for the Russian economy has been the decline in inflation this year, but a key driver of that has been continued weakness in consumer spending.

“Inflation is easing but the economic state isn’t improving from it,” said Anton Tabakh, chief economist at Moscow-based credit assessor Expert RA. “The central bank may need to cut interest rates more aggressively.”

The central bank resumed monetary easing in June after two surprise rate hikes last year, but so far the lower cost of money hasn’t translated into higher growth. The economy expanded 0.7% in the first half of the year, well below the Economy Ministry’s full-year target of 1.3%. Hopes that increased government spending will fuel a pickup in the second half are under threat from signs trade tensions are damaging global growth.

“Incomes aren’t growing and it’s hard to live in this frugal state for five or six years,” said Lyudmila Presnyakova, a sociologist at the Public Opinion Foundation in Moscow. “People have had to start looking for alternatives, and this year they started tapping more into credit and savings.”

Retail sales grew 1.7% on average this year, which is half of the average 3% pace recorded last year. Data due Monday are expected to show a 1.5% increase for July from a year ago and a 2.6% rise in wages adjusted for inflation, after a 2.3% expansion the previous month.

Unsecured consumer lending rose 25% in the 12 months until July 1, according to central bank data. The share of Russians who say they struggle to pay back loans has jumped to around a third this year, from just over 20% in 2017, according to a July survey by the VTsIOM pollster

Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin stepped up calls this month for more measures to promote growth to stop the “bubble” in credit from getting out of hand. The central bank argues that retail lending growth is normal and says there aren’t any signs of overheating in the consumer credit market.

The operating environment for retailers is “challenging” due to the prolonged contraction in incomes, particularly outside of big cities, Jan Dunning, the president of Russia’s second-largest retailer Magnit said on a conference call after a recent earnings release.

“The quality of sources to finance consumption is worsening,” Vladimir Miklashevsky, a strategist at Danske Bank A/S in Helsinki said. “Consumers heavily rely on loans, while high interest rates and income stagnation hurt their future purchasing power.”

