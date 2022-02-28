(Bloomberg) -- Nokian Renkaat Oyj lost a quarter of its market value on Monday as investors scrambled to sell its stock, fearing the impact of sanctions on Russia on the tiremaker that has a large factory near St. Petersburg.

The Finnish company generates about two thirds of its revenue from passenger tires, of which about 80% are manufactured in Russia by 1,600 staff. The net sales of its Russia & Asia business area were 336 million euros ($376 million) last year.

The stock fell as much as 25% on Monday, the most in almost 24 years, after the company withdrew its guidance. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions levied on the country cause “significant uncertainty related to Russia, to the functionality of the Russian financial and payment system, and to the Russian ruble exchange rate,” the company said.

Nokian Renkaat stock has now lost half its value this year, bringing its market capitalization to 2.3 billion euros.

Other carmakers exposed to Russia also fell. Renault SA lost 1 billion euros of its market capitalization on Monday as its shares fell almost 12%. The French automaker said Friday it was stopping operations at its Moscow assembly plant as bottlenecks at the country’s border delay parts deliveries. Russia’s Avtovaz unit, where Renault owns a 68% stake, makes the popular Lada brand auto at two plants in the country. Russia was Renault’s second-largest market in terms of volumes last year.

Nokian Renkaat is Russia’s largest exporter of consumer goods, it said, delivering tires from its Vsevolozhsk factory to more than 35 countries. Last week, the company said it was adding capacity to transport tires from Russia closer to its customer while its factory there was churning out tires at full capacity.

