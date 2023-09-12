(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India is building its first manned submersible to study the deep sea and conduct a biodiversity assessment, an announcement that comes days after the country successfully landed a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole.

The project is another sign that India wants to increase its clout globally as an innovator in science and technology, particularly in space and other unexplored regions. Kiren Rijiju, India’s earth sciences minister, posted photos of the submersible on X, saying the mission will send three people six kilometers (about four miles) underwater.

That distance is more than what’s needed to reach the Titanic, which sits 2.4 miles below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean.

India Today reported that the country expects to complete the project by 2026. The submersible is built of a titanium material. In preparing for deep sea missions, Indian engineers are also studying flaws in the design of OceanGate’s Titan, which went missing near the Titanic’s resting place.

The US Coast Guard later announced the submersible underwent a catastrophic implosion that killed all five people on board, who were on an expedition to see the Titanic’s wreckage. The news forced OceanGate to suspend all explorations and business operations.

