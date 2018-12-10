(Bloomberg) -- Tivity Health Inc., the provider of fitness and health improvement programs, agreed to acquire diet plan company Nutrisystem Inc. in a $1.3 billion cash and stock deal.

The transaction values Nutrisystem at about $47 a share including debt, representing a 30 percent premium based on the volume-weighted average price over the last five trading days, according to a statement on Monday. Nutrisystem’s Chief Executive Officer Dawn Zier will become president and chief operating officer of Tivity.

Nutrisystem shareholders will get $38.75 per share in cash and 0.2141 Tivity shares. Existing Tivity investors will own about 87 percent of the combined company, with the remainder owned by current Nutrisystem shareholders.

“Our combined platform has the potential to attract new users, increase enrollment, and enhance engagement among the loyal customers and members of both companies,” Tivity Chief Executive Officer Donato Tramuto said in the statement. “Many of the most common chronic conditions afflicting Americans today are associated with weight management, nutrition and physical fitness, and addressing both calories in and calories out is an important part of helping alleviate those conditions.”

Tivity shares fell 20 percent to $32.50 at 9:31 a.m. in New York, their biggest intraday drop in more than a year. Nutrisystem gained 31 percent to $44.79.

Tivity, with a market value of $1.6 billion, posted earnings excluding costs of $87 million for the year ended Sept. 30, on revenue of $593 million. Nutrisystem, with a market value of $1 billion, reported a profit of $56 million on $693 million in revenue.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Tivity expects to maintain all Nutrisystem brands, which include the South Beach Diet, as well as Nutrisystem’s Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, location. Tivity, which serves health plans, fitness partners and consumers, intends to incorporate Nutrisystem’s weight-loss regimens into its SilverSneakers, Prime Fitness, WholeHealth Living and flip50 programs.

Credit Suisse Group AG advised Tivity and Bass, Berry & Sims Plc served as legal counsel. Evercore Inc. worked with Nutrisystem and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP provided legal advice.

