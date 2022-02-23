(Bloomberg) -- TJX Cos., the owner of apparel retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls, pared stock losses after executives offered an outlook on sales and profitability that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

The company sees sales for the full year in a range of $52.6 billion to $53.1 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $52.4 billion. The company also sees profitability improving over the course of the year with supply-chain cost pressures expected to moderate.

TJX shares were down 1% at 12:02 p.m. in New York, erasing most of an earlier drop of as much as 8.3%.

During TJX’s conference call, executives said the company is off to a strong start in its current quarter. They added that during the pandemic, sales have been driven more by ‘pent up’ demand than government stimulus checks, which they said bodes well for continued consumer spending.

Earlier, the stock fell after sales and profit, excluding some items, missed analyst estimates in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29.

