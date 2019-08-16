(Bloomberg) -- Representative Rashida Tlaib, the Democratic House member barred by Israel because of her support of a boycott, said she doesn’t plan to take the country up on an offer to let her visit her grandmother in the West Bank on humanitarian grounds.

“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in -- fighting against racism, oppression & injustice,” the Michigan lawmaker said Friday on Twitter.

Israel said on Friday it will let Tlaib visit her family for humanitarian reasons, a day after barring entry by her and a fellow Muslim lawmaker under heavy pressure from President Donald Trump.

The permission allows Tlaib to meet her 90-year-old grandmother in the West Bank, the country’s interior minister said in a statement, adding that the lawmaker agreed in a letter not to restate her support for a boycott of Israel during the visit. That was a condition laid out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a firm Trump ally.

To contact the reporter on this story: Terrence Dopp in Washington at tdopp@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wasserman at ewasserman2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.