The top executive at TMX Group Limited said companies interested in going public are holding back from making the jump amid uncertain market conditions.

“There’s no question, this is a tough environment,” TMX Group CEO John McKenzie said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman on Tuesday.

TMX Group, the parent company of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on Tuesday reported record revenues after it brought in more than $299 million in the most recent quarter. It also noted decreased revenue from equities and fixed-income trading and clearing, amid challenging market conditions.

With high inflation and interest rates putting pressure on global economies, McKenzie said the market conditions are giving companies pause when it comes to their timelines about going public.

He said there is “pent-up demand” among companies that want to access the market to raise capital, but “there is a lack of confidence” about pricing and their ability to get a good deal. He expects more deals will materialize when market conditions improve.

“It really is a question of stronger conditions, more confidence, and we will start to see deals flow again. That's our expectation,” he said.

He said the TMX Group is in talks with several companies interested in eventually going public – a process he noted can take years.

CANADIAN TAX PRESSURES

McKenzie said he is pressing Ottawa on measures to make it easier for public companies to succeed in Canada, particularly when it comes to taxes.

He said small private businesses have access to better tax rates than those that are publicly listed on the TMX’s venture exchange, making it more difficult for them to raise money, and he wants that to change.

DATA ANALYTICS BOOSTING REVENUES

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, McKenzie said his company’s data analytics subscriptions now make up about half of its revenue, and those services are continuing to grow.

“It's a very deliberate strategy of transitioning over time from being purely around the infrastructure of running markets, and more about capturing that information and providing new indices, analytics, tools, datasets and taking them out to a broader audience that’s interested in those companies,” he said.

The data offerings also serve to create more exposure for Canadian companies, he added, “in terms of getting more investor eyes on them around the world.”