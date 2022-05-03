TMX Group Q1 profits, revenues get a lift from acquisitions

We want the government to foster Canada's innovation companies that go public: TMX Group CEO

TMX Group Ltd. says its profits and revenues increased in the first quarter despite elevated volatility and geopolitical events that affected equity trading in Canada and around the world.

The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, says its net income attributable to shareholders was $267.4 million or $4.75 per diluted share, up from $96.4 million or $1.70 per share a year earlier.

The results included a gain of $3.16 per share from the voting control of Box Holdings Group LLC, an all-electronic equity options market, on Jan. 3.

Excluding one-time items such as the $178-million gain on Box, adjusted net income fell three per cent to $102.7 million or $1.82 per diluted share, down from $106.4 million or $1.88 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31 were $287.1 million, up 14 per cent from $252 million in the prior year's quarter. It included $33 million from Box and $8.8 million from AST Canada. Excluding several acquisitions, revenues were down three per cent.

TMX was expected to earn $1.73 in adjusted profits on $261.2 million in revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.