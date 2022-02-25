(Bloomberg) -- Traders looking to make bets on Russian equities have stormed into a $1 billion exchange-traded fund that tracks the nation’s stock market.

The VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) absorbed $261 million on Thursday, the most for any day since the fund’s inception in 2007, data compiled by Bloomberg show. While some of that cash may signal create-to-lend activity -- in which new shares are created for traders to borrow and sell short -- asset managers were also likely using the fund to add cheap exposure, instead of buying individual stocks more vulnerable to volatility, according to Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

RSX shares gained as much as 14% on Friday after tanking a day earlier. The fund’s short interest has climbed to more than 26% of the float, up from about 10% three months ago, according to data from S3 Partners.

