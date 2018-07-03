(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump added fuel to his feud with Harley-Davidson Inc. by claiming he’s working with other motorcycle makers to offset the production it’s shifting overseas. He’ll almost certainly have to work with Japanese companies to do so.

“Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S.” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Harley customers are not happy with their move -- sales are down 7% in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is!”

Harley’s rivals in its domestic market include Japan’s Honda Motor Co., Yamaha Motor Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Suzuki Motor Corp. The only major U.S. motorcycle manufacturer other than Harley is Polaris Industries Inc., and a spokeswoman for the company told the Associated Press last week that it might move some Indian-brand motorcycle output to Poland, from Iowa, in order to avoid European Union tariffs.

Trump has sent half a dozen tweets attacking Harley since the company said last week that taxes the EU has slapped on its bikes in reaction to U.S. steel and aluminum levies will cost as much as $100 million a year. The Milwaukee-based manufacturer that Trump had praised as “a true American icon” last year plans to shift some production out of the U.S. to overseas plants over a nine- to 18-month period.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sarah Gardner in Southfield at sgardner65@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net, Jamie Butters

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.