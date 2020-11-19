Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
WEIGH IN
Are you making an effort to shop local during the pandemic?
Trending
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
Most Popular Stocks
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:01
'It's disgusting': CFIB CEO slams Toronto, Peel lockdowns as unfair for small businesses
-
2:49
Shopify sees 'paradigm shift' online as Black Friday approaches
-
6:46
Ontario to permit cannabis delivery, curbside pickup in lockdown regions
-
8:32
Canadian businesses brace for more shutdowns with virus surging
-
How the station wagons from Audi, Mercedes, and Porsche stack up
-
Cancer-fighting biotechs jump 1,000% in shadow of COVID stocks
-
-
23h ago
A report from CIBC says Canadians are sitting on a record amount of cash. Depending on your individual situation, that cash could be put to a much better use. Here are four ways to get it working for you, according to Dale Jackson.
-
17h ago
Tesla shatters records in climb to NASDAQ's top performing spot
Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its biggest week in three months as news that Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker will enter the S&P 500 Index next month sparked a global buying frenzy throughout the electric vehicle sector.
-
Nov 192:09
WHO advises doctors not to use Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19
The World Health Organization recommended against using Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients less than a month after U.S. regulators granted the drug a speedy approval.
-
15h ago4:19
Pfizer COVID vaccine first to seek emergency U.S. approval
Pfizer Inc. filed with U.S. regulators for an emergency-use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine, seeking clearance for an experimental shot that’s expected to play an important role in an immunization effort to halt the virus.
-
19h ago
Canada secures ultra-cold freezers for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines4:19
Canada secures ultra-cold freezers for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines
Canada has deals in place to purchase more than 100 new freezers to help store incoming COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., according to the country's procurement ministry.
-
11h ago
U.S. move, board replacements, urged for Vancouver junior miner Midas Gold
Vancouver-based Midas Gold Corp. is advising shareholders take no action as it reviews a request by its largest investor to hold a special meeting to consider redomiciling to the United States from Canada and replacing all five of the independent directors on its eight-person board.
-
15h ago
Apple to AT&T wary of full disclosure in Google antitrust case
Apple Inc. says Google’s in-house lawyers should be barred from seeing highly confidential material that Apple provided to the U.S. Justice Department in the government’s antitrust investigation of the search giant.
-
10h ago
Shoe retailer Caleres to close 133 Naturalizer stores in U.S., Canada
More than 130 Naturalizer stores in the United States and Canada will be closed by early 2021 as Caleres Inc. adopts a digital sales strategy for the shoe chain.
-
21h ago
Canadian retail sales rise 1.1% in September, beating estimates6:02
Canadian retail sales rise 1.1% in September, beating estimates
The gains were broad-based but the major upward contributors were auto dealers and general merchandise stores.
-
Dec 23
-
-
-
Nov 19
Moody's affirms Canada's Aaa rating, citing economic strength9:37
Moody's affirms Canada's Aaa rating, citing economic strength
Moody’s Investors Service upheld Canada’s top credit rating ahead of a fiscal update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government expected to show soaring debt.
-
19h ago
Larry Ellison confronts the pandemic on Hawaiian island he controls
Larry Ellison controls just about every part of Lanai, a Hawaiian island that for months was shielded from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
16h ago
Raptors won't start NBA season in Toronto, plan to call Tampa home
The Toronto Raptors say they will start their season playing home games in Tampa, Fla., next month after being unable to come to an agreement with various levels of government to play at Scotiabank Arena during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Oct 29
Canada’s Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 20205:27
Canada’s Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 2020
BNN Bloomberg is proud to announce the 2020 recipients of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award, a celebration of the top up-and-coming leaders in the country.
-
13h ago
Indigo, Penguin Random House want Ontario to deem bookstores essential
Two of the Canadian literary industry's biggest brands are calling on the Ontario government to designate bookstores as essential services - even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
-
16h ago
The Week Ahead: Retail earnings continue, Black Friday
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
-
Nov 20
Tesla’s S&P 500 debut may spark US$8 billion demand, Goldman says1:39
Tesla’s S&P 500 debut may spark US$8 billion demand, Goldman says
Tesla Inc.’s already impressive stock market rally might be on the verge of a further massive boost.
-
15h ago
Canada Post reports $216M pre-tax Q3 loss
The Canada Post Group of Companies is reporting a third-quarter pre-tax loss of $216 million, as increased revenue from parcel shipping failed to compensate for higher pandemic-related costs and a slowdown in its Canada Post segment.
-
23h ago6:29
Legislation for business rent relief, wage subsidy extension receives royal assent
The Senate passed the government's latest measures for businesses on Thursday, paving the way for a new commercial rent-relief program, extra help to companies subject to lockdowns, and an extension of the wage subsidy program to next summer.
-
Nov 19
CFIB calls for freeze on Canada Pension Plan premiums set to rise on Jan. 1
CFIB calls for freeze on Canada Pension Plan premiums set to rise on Jan. 1
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has asked the federal government to hold Canada Pension Plan premiums at current levels next year when they're scheduled to rise.
-
Opinion
-
Nov 18
Intact caps decade-long buyout spree with $12.3B RSA deal7:01
Intact caps decade-long buyout spree with $12.3B RSA deal
After a decade of buying up rivals to become Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, Intact Financial Corp. is looking across the Atlantic with its biggest deal yet.
-
16h ago
Trudeau joins APEC leaders in stressing free trade amid tensions with China
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined counterparts from both sides of the Pacific on Friday to sign a declaration focusing on free trade and digital innovation as a means to economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
17h ago
U.S. Supreme Court postpones Dec. 2 argument on Mueller documents
The U.S. Supreme Court postponed a scheduled Dec. 2 argument over confidential materials from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation after President Donald Trump’s administration said it didn’t object to a delay sought by House Democrats.
-
16h ago5:55
Feds send $120M to help Indigenous communities in two provinces fight COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is providing $120 million in immediate funding for Indigenous communities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
-
22h ago
Boralex paying $121.5M for Caisse's stake in three Quebec wind farms
The company will pay $121.5 million in cash plus up to an additional $4 million subject to certain conditions that need to be met.
-
15h ago
Georgia official to certify Biden's win after audit
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is to certify Joe Biden’s win in the state Friday, a day after completing a hand audit of the state’s more than 5 million ballots, starting the clock for electors to be named and any further recount demand from President Donald Trump’s campaign.