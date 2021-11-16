(Bloomberg) -- Tobacco use around the world is on a downward trend and governments need to keep investing to help their populations quit, global health officials said.

The number of tobacco users has fallen by 200 million to 1.3 billion since 2015, and will probably drop another 2.3% by 2025, according to a report from the World Health Organization. Some 37% of men and 8% of the world’s women made up the world’s tobacco users last year.

About twice as many countries are now on track to achieve the voluntary target of a 30% tobacco reduction between 2010 and 2025 compared with two years ago, the WHO said. That’s the result of measures including taxes, public smoking bans and prohibitions on tobacco advertising. The WHO has also established a cessation program that will help countries scale up programs like national toll-free quit lines and nicotine replacement therapies.

The report didn’t analyze e-cigarette use, which some countries like the U.K. have embraced as a tool to help smokers quit. As an increasing number of people stub out traditional cigarettes, some analysts expect them to go extinct in some countries by 2050. Tobacco companies like Philip Morris International Inc. and British American Tobacco Plc have been pushing into alternative offerings, and are increasingly looking at growth opportunities outside nicotine.

While the biggest declines happened in the Americas and Southeast Asia, Europe stood out as the region with the highest proportion of women still using tobacco -- and they’re the slowest in the world to quit.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has been a longtime champion of tobacco control efforts.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.