(Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are under pressure from rising debt, slowing growth and soaring yields. Russia’s first-in-a-century external default, coming hard on the heels of Sri Lanka’s failure to pay, has contributed to the sense of impending crisis. Who might be next? Bloomberg Economics’ scorecard finds El Salvador, Ghana, Egypt, Tunisia and Pakistan to be the most vulnerable.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.