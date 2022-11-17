Today's FTX Bankruptcy Filing Is So Worth the Time to Read It

(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for the failed crypto exchange FTX Group filed an update as part of its bankruptcy proceedings today, and it's a doozy.

The sworn declaration from John Ray, the new CEO and chief restructuring officer who oversaw the liquidation of Enron Corp., in an amazing read. He writes that advisers are struggling to locate the company’s cash and crypto and that record keeping was poor.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” he wrote.

Read the full declaration filed in FTX’s bankruptcy case here.

Corporate funds were used to buy personal items and even homes for employees, Ray said, and the company’s disbursement controls weren’t appropriate for a business. If you’re looking for highlights, we pulled out the wildest parts of the filing.

“For example, employees of the FTX Group submitted payment requests through an on-line ‘chat’ platform where a disparate group of supervisors approved disbursements by responding with personalized emojis,” according to the statement.

In the meantime, FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers are accusing Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO, of undermining the process with “incessant and disruptive tweeting.”

