(Bloomberg) -- Gamma, a music company that works with Usher and Snoop Dogg, has raised more than $100 million from investors led by the New York investment group Alpha Wave Global.

The financing values Gamma at $400 million, according to people with knowledge of the deal who asked not to be identified because the terms are confidential. Billionaire Todd Boehly is Gamma’s largest investor.

Former Apple Inc. executive Larry Jackson started Gamma last year to offer musicians an alternative to the three major record labels. He lined up Usher, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg, who also owns the catalog of Death Row Records. Gamma didn’t take stakes in their music, instead forming partnerships for a share of earnings. Gamma also acquired Vydia, a distribution company that works with thousands of acts.

Jackson received the bulk of his early financing from Boehly, whose investments include the film studio A24, Bruce Springsteen’s song catalogs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chelsea FC. Apple, where Jackson worked for nearly a decade, also invested, a rarity for the technology giant.

Seeking to diversify his investor base, while adding capital to grow, Jackson turned to Middle East investors who connected him with Rick Gerson, the co-founder and chairman of Alpha Wave, an investment firm with more than $20 billion under management. The company has invested in SpaceX and the Aman Resorts.

“It’s a testament to Larry’s ability to develop relationships that he has now brought in very deep pools of capital in a part of the world that really wants to grow and develop culture,” Boehly said in an interview.

While Boehly initially gave Jackson access to lots of money, that funding was conditional, Boehly said. Now Gamma has committed funding at its disposal.

Most new music companies start with lesser-known artists who haven’t yet signed with a major music company. Jackson, who has worked for music impresarios Jimmy Iovine and Clive Davis, used his connections to target more-established artists seeking more control over their careers.

Usher, one of the biggest pop stars of the last few decades, is poised to release his first album in eight years, timed to his performance during halftime at the Super Bowl.

Jackson also worked on the soundtrack for the recent reimagining of the film The Color Purple. His biggest newer act is Sexyy Red, a 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis.

Alpha Wave hasn’t invested much in music up to now, but Gerson said Jackson stood out because of his vision, connections and history in technology.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.