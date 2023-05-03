(Bloomberg) -- Todd Boehly, the co-owner of Chelsea FC, is asking fans to be patient as the club seeks to rebound from a losing streak.

“The fans are demanding, and they want to win. And we get that, we want to win,” Boehly said in a conversation with Mike Milken, at his namesake global conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

“This was a long-term project, and we are committed to the long term. And we very much believe we are going to figure it out,” Boehly added.

Milken recounted how he warned Boehly about the club’s “rabid” fans before he bought Chelsea last year.

“They will love you, they will hate you,” Milken said he told Boehly.

Chelsea has lost six matches in a row and has not won since March 7, putting the team on track for the worst season in three decades.

Boehly, speaking at a private event last month, acknowledged mistakes had been made in his first year at Chelsea.

This is all a far cry from the successes enjoyed by the club under its previous owner, the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who was forced to sell Chelsea after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Boehly on Wednesday praised London as the “top city in the world.” He said its strategic location was an advantage for the club because people can reach it easily from other parts of the world.

“There’s a lot that we’ve learned about the different markets,” Boehly said, citing the global aspect with top players in places like Portugal, France, and the UK.

