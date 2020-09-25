(Bloomberg) -- Togo Prime Minister Komi Seloum Klassou resigned together with his government on Friday, the presidency said in an emailed statement.

Klassou submitted his resignation to President Faure Gnassingbe, who congratulated Klassou and the government for producing “encouraging results” despite the difficult situation marked by the global pandemic.

Klassou had been prime minister since June 2015. He was reappointed after Gnassingbe secured a fourth term in a Feb. 22 vote, extending his family’s half century-long rule of the West African nation.

The International Monetary Fund expects Togo’s economy to grow by 1% this year compared to 4.9% in 2019.

