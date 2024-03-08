(Bloomberg) -- Australia needs to digitize its debt market to attract foreign capital and be globally competitive, according to a fintech working on a government pilot project to modernize the sector.

“If we don’t move with the rest of the world and we stay behind and that other markets become digital, we’ll wither and die on the vine,” Stu Burns, chief executive officer at Imperium Markets, said in an interview this month. “You could bring issuers and investors into this marketplace.”

The Sydney-based fintech is working with the government-backed Digital Finance Cooperative Research Center to study the tokenization of financial instruments and settlements using distributed ledger technology. That would allow processes to run at the same time, removing risks, speeding up deals and lowering costs.

The advent of digital currencies such as Bitcoin has prompted efforts in a number of countries to see how crypto’s underlying blockchain technology can be applied elsewhere.

Australia is playing catch up. Hong Kong sold HK$800 million ($102 million) of tokenized green bonds last year.

The project, to kick off by June, will start with major banks’ negotiable certificates of deposit, before moving on to the broader market for such securities and commercial paper, Burns said.

“We could be inter-operable with the Singapore market or the Hong Kong market,” he said. “If you’re raising a fund out of Asia and you want to buy Aussie bonds, you’ve got to have operations down here. That’s a cost.”

