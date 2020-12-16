(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s e-commerce giant Tokopedia said it has hired Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. as advisers to help accelerate its plan to go public.

“We have not decided yet which market and method, and are still considering options,” the Jakarta-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. “SPAC is a potential option that we could consider but we have not committed to anything at the moment.”

The comments come after Bloomberg News reported Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., the blank-check company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, is considering a potential merger with Tokopedia. The special purpose acquisition company is exploring the structure and feasibility of a deal with Tokopedia, and could value the SoftBank Group Corp. company at $8 billion to $10 billion.

