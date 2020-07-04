(Bloomberg) --

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to avoid unnecessary and non-urgent travel outside Japan’s capital as new coronavirus cases in the city rose to 131 on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported on its website.

“The number of those testing positive are increasing in other prefectures,” NHK cited Koike as telling reporters in Tokyo. “We ask for your cooperation to prevent infections from expanding by refraining from travel to other prefectures that’s not urgent or necessary.”

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news conference on Saturday that while the situation warrants a high level of alertness, a declaration of emergency wasn’t needed immediately, Kyodo News reported.

The figure topped 100 for a third consecutive day. It hit 107 on Thursday, climbing above 100 for the first time since May 2, and increased further to 124 on Friday. NHK said the latest figure was the largest since the government lifted an emergency restriction on May 25.

Koike, who is seeking a second term in a vote set to be held Sunday, said on Friday “additional caution is required against the virus” and to “protect yourself, don’t get infected and don’t infect others.”

Authorities have stressed there are no plans to call for business restrictions or implement another state of emergency. Officials said the current situation is different, as most of the infections are impacting people in their 20s and 30s, who are less likely to need hospitalization.

While hospitalizations in the city remain low, the total has risen during June as people returned to workplaces, restaurants and clubs. Officials have expressed concern that infections will spread beyond these zones.

