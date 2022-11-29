(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s District Court ruled that the country’s lack of recognition for same-sex marriage doesn’t violate the constitution. But the presiding judge also said the absence of a legal framework allowing same-sex partners to become a family posed a “grave threat” to their rights.

“There is no rational reason for the situation, which is at odds with Article 24 of the constitution,” Kyodo reported the court as saying, even as it rejected a claim for damages from eight plaintiffs. Article 24 lays out rights to freedom of marriage.

Wednesday’s verdict came in the third of a series of five cases that could affect the future of LGBTQ couples’ right to marry. Legal findings so far have been divided. Last year, a court on the northern island of Hokkaido ruled that the lack of recognition for same-sex marriage violated constitutional rights. An Osaka court in June contradicted that view, saying the rights of the plaintiff couples hadn’t been violated.

Japan is the only Group of Seven major democracy that doesn’t recognize same-sex unions, and couples have brought lawsuits across the country in a bid to press for change. Industry bodies have warned that the lack of such provisions could hinder Japan’s ability to compete on the global market for talent.

“The government should accept this ruling sincerely and start work immediately on changing the rules in this case, so as to quickly open the door to marriage for same-sex couples,” the lawyers representing the plaintiffs said in a statement posted on the Change4 website. The group added it viewed the suggestion of a “separate but equal” framework other than marriage as “extremely inappropriate.”

The latest verdict comes hours after the US Senate easily passed a bill enshrining same-sex marriage rights. The legislation is expected to pass in the House, and President Joe Biden said he would sign it into law “promptly and proudly.”

In Singapore, lawmakers this week repealed a ban on sex between men but amended the constitution to ensure that parliament -- and not the courts -- has the right to define marriage, currently only allowed between a man and a woman.

In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly emphasized the need for caution in considering the issue. Local governments, including Tokyo, have sought to provide support by offering partnership registration systems, though these do not carry legal weight and still leave couples facing problems with inheritance, medical treatment and other issues.

While polls show marriage equality already has broad public backing in Japan, attitudes differ widely between generations in the rapidly aging country, with elderly people far less likely to approve than their younger counterparts.

A survey carried out by the Mainichi newspaper and Saitama University from November 2021 to January 2022 found 71% of respondents aged 18-29 said same-sex marriage should be legally recognized. The number fell to 25% of those aged 70 or above.

